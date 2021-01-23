DMM: Governance (DMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.03 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 5% against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00075890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00698902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.61 or 0.04442396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018316 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,658,506 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,945,303 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.