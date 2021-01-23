DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,352 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 72.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in VeriSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 1.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in VeriSign by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in VeriSign by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,623.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,027,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $194.75 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.78 and its 200-day moving average is $205.05.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

