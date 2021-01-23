DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 18,338 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 114.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

