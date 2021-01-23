DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,584 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.