DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,837 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,462 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,499,000 after buying an additional 1,372,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after buying an additional 760,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after buying an additional 397,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,064,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS opened at $58.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

