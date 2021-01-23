DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 841 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $202.35 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.66.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

