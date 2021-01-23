DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 184.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 741.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 338,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,923,853 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $116.91 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

