DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 81,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $10,612,549.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,341,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Shares of KEYS opened at $145.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

