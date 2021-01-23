DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 11,610.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 76,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 46,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

