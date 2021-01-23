DNB Asset Management AS Buys 11,339 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4,350.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,152 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.