DNB Asset Management AS Buys 24,498 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 153.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

