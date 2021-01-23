DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,844 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

