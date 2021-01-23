DNB Asset Management AS Buys New Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 4,253.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 237.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 18.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $219,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

TDOC opened at $263.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $263.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,354 shares of company stock valued at $55,185,594 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

