DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 42.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $137.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $143.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $631,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,743. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.