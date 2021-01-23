DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.31.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

