DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

State Street stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

