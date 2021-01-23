DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 103,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $4,369,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,267,639.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,033,799 shares of company stock worth $48,546,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $45.28 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

