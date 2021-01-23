DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.70 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 25,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

