DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.82 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,055 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of WestRock by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WestRock by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 209,568 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of WestRock by 14.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

