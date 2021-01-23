DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.92.

NYSE:AMP opened at $211.79 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.86 and its 200-day moving average is $171.08.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

