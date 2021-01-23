DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 7,080.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

