DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.06 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

