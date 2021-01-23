DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $61.56 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

