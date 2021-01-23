DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,455,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 565,829 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,938,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,065,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after acquiring an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VMC opened at $158.37 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $168.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

