DNB Asset Management AS Invests $3.61 Million in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 264,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.47% of Energy Recovery as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 10,544.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 43,776 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $626,434.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,932.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,296.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,306 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

