DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,272 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3,744.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $1,793,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.95. CDW Co. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

