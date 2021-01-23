DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,277 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $259,580,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $1,856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $1,989,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.