DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 4,413 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $84,491,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,387,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after buying an additional 271,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

