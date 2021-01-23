DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 7,844 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

