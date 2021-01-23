DNB Asset Management AS Purchases New Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.07% of ICU Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,502,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,337,000 after buying an additional 46,671 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in ICU Medical by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 127,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,285,000 after buying an additional 44,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock opened at $220.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.01 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.18.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,930 shares of company stock valued at $26,305,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.33.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

