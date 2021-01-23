DNB Asset Management AS Purchases New Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 89,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Envista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Envista by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVST. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $37.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.18 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

