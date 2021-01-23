DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,736,000 after buying an additional 270,353 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 220,584 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 134,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 82,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,893,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $267.41 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.75.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

