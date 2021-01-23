DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVB opened at $164.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.58. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

