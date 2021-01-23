DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

NYSE:CAH opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

