DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

CE stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $140.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

