DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,283 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $114.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average of $114.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

