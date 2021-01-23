DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,954 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $140.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

