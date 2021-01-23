DNB Asset Management AS Sells 4,077 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

