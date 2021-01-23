DNB Asset Management AS Sells 9,075 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 169.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 197.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.58 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

