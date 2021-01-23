DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 582.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 438,845 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 439,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 493,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 105,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.