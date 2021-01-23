DNotes (NOTE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, DNotes has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DNotes has a total market cap of $5,117.91 and $18,347.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

