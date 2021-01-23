Dock (DOCK) Price Tops $0.0233

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Dock token can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00076775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00657983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.85 or 0.04281420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

DOCK is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

