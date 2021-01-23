DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $255.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.86 and its 200-day moving average is $219.65. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.