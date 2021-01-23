DogeCash Reaches Market Cap of $321,646.63 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. DogeCash has a market cap of $321,646.63 and $23,553.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,948,414 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

