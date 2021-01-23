Dogecoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $152.82 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $152.82 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00429511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,067,056,247 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.