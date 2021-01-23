DOGEFI Reaches Market Capitalization of $27,987.04 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One DOGEFI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DOGEFI has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. DOGEFI has a market cap of $27,987.04 and approximately $178.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00057900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00127647 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00079336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00279706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040398 BTC.

DOGEFI Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. DOGEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army

DOGEFI Token Trading

DOGEFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

