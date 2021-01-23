Dollars Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20,453.00 (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Dollars has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $20,453.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dollars token can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dollars has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dollars alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00056694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00128471 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00077991 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00278438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00039490 BTC.

About Dollars

Dollars’ total supply is 5,183,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,104,544 tokens. Dollars’ official website is www.dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Dollars

Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.