Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) (LON:DCI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) (LON:DCI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.54. Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 200,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £32.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 7.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.19.

About Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) (LON:DCI)

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

