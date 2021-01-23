Domani Wealth LLC Buys 9,810 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

