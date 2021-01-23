Domani Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 380,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 615,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 231,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

NYSE T opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

